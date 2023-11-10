BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.47%)
DFML 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.7%)
FABL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2%)
FCCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.66%)
FFL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
HBL 96.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
HUBC 112.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.51%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
OGDC 103.76 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.34%)
PAEL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.85%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 7.05 (6.56%)
PPL 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.51%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.87%)
SSGC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.73%)
TRG 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,631 Increased By 108.2 (1.96%)
BR30 19,685 Increased By 492.8 (2.57%)
KSE100 55,252 Increased By 990.2 (1.82%)
KSE30 18,546 Increased By 364.2 (2%)
Australia, NZ dollars suffer rough week, RBA rate outlook little help

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 11:00am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were heading for a fifth session of losses on Friday as a spike in Treasury yields pressured bond markets at home and risk sentiment globally.

A hawkish-sounding policy outlook from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) offered the Aussie little support as investors are still pricing in scant chance of an actual hike in rates until February at the earliest.

That left the Aussie languishing at $0.6363, having shed 2.4% on the week so far.

The fall reversed almost all the gains made the previous week when it was the US dollar under pressure, and threatened support around $0.6350. The kiwi dollar was down 1.8% for the week at $0.5893 , leaving it uncomfortably close to support at $0.5860.

Their US counterpart got a lift from a rate warning by the head of the Federal Reserve, along with a poor 30-year US bond auction which sent Treasury yields sharply higher.

The RBA was also cautioning about upside risks to inflation as it revised up forecasts for both consumer prices and economic growth over the next two years. Yet futures still imply only around an 8% chance of another rate hike in December, following this week’s increase to a 12-year top of 4.35%.

The probability then rises to nearly 50% for the following policy meeting in February.

Australia, NZ dollars lower

“There’s a possibility of a hike in February after the Q4 inflation print, especially given that the RBA’s forecasts show inflation remaining very close to 4% even until mid-2024,” said Rahul Bajoria, an economist at Barclays.

“The relatively better forecasts on growth and unemployment suggest that cash rates will also be kept higher for longer.”

Barclays sees no easing in policy until the fourth quarter of next year, while the market has almost no cuts at all priced in for 2024.

“In the near term the balance of risks sits with a higher terminal cash rate than 4.35%,” said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at CBA.

“Another upside surprise in the Q4 CPI could see the RBA pull the rate hike trigger again.”

The RBA itself is looking for both consumer prices and core inflation to rise around 1.0% this quarter.

Further out, Aird expects inflation so fall quickly enough to allow the RBA to cut rates by 75 basis points in late 2024, and for further easing to 2.85% by mid-2025.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

