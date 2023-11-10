BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
PM, Aliyev discuss Gaza, Kashmir issues

APP Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

TASHKENT: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on Thursday, wherein they discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues, including the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization being held here.

PM Kakar arrives in Tashkent to attend two-day ECO Summit

The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations, especially in the domains of trade, defense, and energy. Prime Minister Kakar welcomed the announcement of direct flight operations by Azerbaijan Airline (AZAL) to Pakistan, terming it a positive development in people-to-people exchanges and advancing two-way business and tourism.

Prime Minister Kakar and President Aliyev discussed common challenges, including Islamophobia and climate change, and the critical role of ECO to promote regional cooperation and collective prosperity. The global and regional developments, including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and persistent Indian atrocities in IIOJK, were also discussed.

Prime Minister Kakar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, especially with respect to Karabagh.

