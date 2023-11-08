PM Kakar arrives in Tashkent to attend two-day ECO Summit

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar arrived in Tashkent on Wednesday on a two-day visit to attend the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, Radio Pakistan reported.

Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, warmly welcomed PM Kakar and his delegation at the Tashkent airport.

During the summit, the prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and regional cooperation in trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism, and economic growth.

On the sidelines of the summit, he will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

