PM Kakar arrives in Tashkent to attend two-day ECO Summit

  • Premier will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025 at the summit
BR Web Desk Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:16pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar arrived in Tashkent on Wednesday on a two-day visit to attend the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, Radio Pakistan reported.

Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, warmly welcomed PM Kakar and his delegation at the Tashkent airport.

During the summit, the prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and regional cooperation in trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism, and economic growth.

On the sidelines of the summit, he will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

“Kakar will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO vision 2025 and to the promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism, economic growth, and productivity,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that the interim premier will also “present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organisation and for the promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity”.

“He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders,” the FO said.

