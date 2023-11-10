BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
PPP to celebrate its 56th Founding Day in Quetta

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party leadership has decided to celebrate the party’s 56th Foundation Day in Quetta as the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the party leaders and workers of Balochistan to make full preparations for the grand rally on November 30.

PPP Chairman chaired an important meeting of PPP Balochistan at Bilawal House. Faryal Talpur, the Central President of PPP Women’s Wing was also present in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that a grand rally will be held in Quetta on the occasion of the 56th foundation day of Pakistan People’s Party on November 30.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on this occasion that Pakistan People’s Party will participate fully in the general elections and we will win more seats from Balochistan.

From the Aaghaz-e-Huquq Balochistan to the original plan of the Economic Corridor, the Pakistan People’s Party has always given importance to the region of Balochistan.

