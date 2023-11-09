Caretaker PM urges Economic Cooperation Organisation members to push for ceasefire in Gaza

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar called on Thursday for international condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, urging Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) member states to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He said this in his an address at the 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The founding and fundamental goal of the Organization is to create amenable and conducive conditions for the continued promotion of sustainable economic development, aiming at joint welfare and wellbeing of the Member States.

Meanwhile, the interim PM called for holding Israel accountable for its aggression in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Despite mounting calls for ceasefire, Israel’s aggression into Gaza continues

He further said that the “incessant and lethal” Israel bombardment was “a deplorable act”.

“This issue needs to be addressed in accordance with the relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions,” he urged.

“I urge all ECO member states to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, support the call for provision of humanitarian assistance and rally efforts to hold Israel to account,” he stated.

While talking about the ECO summit, the caretaker premier said it was important to realise the goals and objections of the organisation achieve them.

“The region if well-connected can bring colossal economic and peace dividends,” he said.

Earlier, PM Kakar held a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and reviewed the progress in bilateral relations especially in the domain of trade, defence and energy.

In a post on X, the interim PM said that he had a constructive interaction with President Aliyev.

“Our trade, defence, and energy ties are growing. The launch of direct AZAL flights will bolster our connectivity.

Together, we address global issues like Islamophobia and climate change,“ he wrote.

On Wednesday, the PM arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit. He is expected to attend a reception organised for leaders attending the summit and will visit the shrine of Imam Bukhari in Samarkand.

The same day he met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The caretaker PM wrote on X that both countries were committed towards accelerating the Strategic Partnership Agreement and the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway for stronger regional links.