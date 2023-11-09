BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Caretaker PM urges Economic Cooperation Organisation members to push for ceasefire in Gaza

  • Says issue needs to be addressed in accordance with the relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions
BR Web Desk Published 09 Nov, 2023 02:06pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar called on Thursday for international condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, urging Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) member states to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He said this in his an address at the 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The founding and fundamental goal of the Organization is to create amenable and conducive conditions for the continued promotion of sustainable economic development, aiming at joint welfare and wellbeing of the Member States.

Meanwhile, the interim PM called for holding Israel accountable for its aggression in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Despite mounting calls for ceasefire, Israel’s aggression into Gaza continues

He further said that the “incessant and lethal” Israel bombardment was “a deplorable act”.

“This issue needs to be addressed in accordance with the relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions,” he urged.

“I urge all ECO member states to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, support the call for provision of humanitarian assistance and rally efforts to hold Israel to account,” he stated.

While talking about the ECO summit, the caretaker premier said it was important to realise the goals and objections of the organisation achieve them.

“The region if well-connected can bring colossal economic and peace dividends,” he said.

Earlier, PM Kakar held a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and reviewed the progress in bilateral relations especially in the domain of trade, defence and energy.

In a post on X, the interim PM said that he had a constructive interaction with President Aliyev.

“Our trade, defence, and energy ties are growing. The launch of direct AZAL flights will bolster our connectivity.

Together, we address global issues like Islamophobia and climate change,“ he wrote.

On Wednesday, the PM arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit. He is expected to attend a reception organised for leaders attending the summit and will visit the shrine of Imam Bukhari in Samarkand.

The same day he met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The caretaker PM wrote on X that both countries were committed towards accelerating the Strategic Partnership Agreement and the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway for stronger regional links.

Gaza Strip Uzbekistan Economic Cooperation Organisation Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Nov 09, 2023 02:15pm
What is ECO ? Nothing tangible .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Caretaker PM urges Economic Cooperation Organisation members to push for ceasefire in Gaza

President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Read more stories