BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-09

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Indus Motor Company (IMC) Chief Executive Ali Asghar Jamali has said issues such as high taxation, inflation, used car imports and currency instability have resulted in higher prices for locally-produced cars.

“There is need for a planned import policy to support the growth of the local auto industry because heavy import of used cars is impacting the industry,” said Jamali while talking to a group of journalists.

He said over 6,500 used cars were imported in the financial year 2022-23 alone while more than 7,500 units have already been imported in the first three months of the current fiscal year. “This issue of used car imports not only nullifies the localization achieved by the local auto industry but also hampers the potential for further localization in Pakistan,” reasoned Jamali.

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

However, he appreciated recent relaxations in the opening of Letters of Credit (LCs) for imports that helped local industry in procuring raw materials.

“The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) witnessed improvement in sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in September 2023 due to these relaxations, although there was still a 26% decline in sales on a year-on-year basis,” said Jamali.

In light of the current challenges and the need for a sustainable future, Jamali on the occasion announced the upcoming launch of Pakistan’s first locally made Hybrid C SUV.

“Pakistan, despite being one of the lowest contributors to climate change, is still facing severe impacts. Our locally made Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) will be a conscious effort to further reduce emissions and achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development goals.

“HEVs are not only a more sustainable solution for our country’s environmental problems, but they will also have positive economic implications, boosting employment and export opportunities,” said Jamali.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy inflation Taxes auto sector IMC Ali Asghar Jamali car prices Indus Motor Company LCs Economic distress auto industry Locally produced cars

Comments

1000 characters

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories