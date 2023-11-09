BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
LHC announces holiday on Friday

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) announced a public holiday on Friday in Lahore and seven other districts of the Punjab due to the hazardous condition of smog.

A notification issued by the deputy registrar says the chief justice declared November 10 as a holiday for LHC principal seat Lahore, civil and sessions courts in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhpura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Narowal. All the courts in the said districts will remain closed on November 10 [Friday].

Lahore High Court smog holiday

