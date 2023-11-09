BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2023-11-09

14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Dr. Arif Alvi President of the IslamicRepublic of Pakistan

TEXT: I am honored to convey my heartfelt appreciationfor the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) as they...
Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

TEXT: I am honored to convey my heartfelt appreciation for the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) as they host their 14th Achievement Recognition Ceremony 2023 at the prestigious President House in Islamabad. This remarkable event stands as a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of the business community in Pakistan, whose relentless efforts have significantly contributed to the growth of their respective sectors and have been instrumental in the overall economic development of our beloved nation.

The LCCI Achievement Recognition Ceremony is a celebration of the remarkable individuals within our business community who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. They have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also displayed a deep sense of responsibility to society and the nation. These high achievers are not just business leaders; they are nation builders.

The catalog that accompanies this event serves as a record of the outstanding accomplishments of these distinguished honorees.Their stories are a source of inspiration for all,illustrating what can be achieved through determination, hard work, and a vision for a prosperous Pakistan.

I extend my best wishes to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for organizing this event and commend their dedication to recognizing and celebrating excellence within the business community. May the achievements of these exceptional individuals continue to motivate us all to strive for a brighter and more prosperous future for our nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr. Arif Alvi LCCI

Comments

1000 characters

14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Dr. Arif Alvi President of the IslamicRepublic of Pakistan

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories