Gold price per tola increases Rs200 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan slightly increased on Wednesday, with per tola rate of the yellow metal witnessing a gain of Rs200 to reach Rs214,200.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs183,642 after an increase of Rs172, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs200 to settle at Rs214,000 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $1,988, unchanged from the previous day rate, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates also stood stable at Rs2,580 per tola.