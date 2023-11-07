Gold price per tola down Rs200 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,000 per tola, after moving down by Rs200.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs183,470 after a decrease of Rs172, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the last session, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs400 to settle at Rs214,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $1,988, after a decline of $15 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.