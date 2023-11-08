Fawad Chaudhry sent on 14-day judicial remand

An Islamabad district and sessions court sent on Wednesday former minister Fawad Chaudhry to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case regarding financial fraud registered against him.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was arrested on November 4 after a case was registered at Aabpara police station on August 20, 2022.

Fawad, who has joined Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party, was presented before Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood by the Aabpara police today. The police sought a five-day extension in Fawad’s physical remand.

The judicial magistrate said that there seems no justification for grant of physical remand, and directed the police to present the former minister on November 22.

Speaking to the reporters today, Fawad said that there was a need for dialogue among all the political parties.

He said that no one will support Nawaz Sharif if he wins the election in this manner.

“What kind of a premier would he be?” he asked.