Nov 04, 2023
Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry ‘arrested’ in Islamabad: wife

BR Web Desk Published 04 Nov, 2023 02:38pm

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry was arrested, his wife said on Saturday.

In a post on X Hiba Fawad said, “Fawad [has been] arrested and taken to [an] unknown place.”

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader’s arrest comes a day after PTI leader Asad Qaiser was taken into custody by police in a graft case.

Fawad had parted ways with the PTI, and joined Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party in June.

Fawad was initially arrested outside the Supreme Court (SC) on May 11, two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was also detained.

The party’s statement said the arrest was carried out despite Fawad having been granted protective bail by the Islamabad High Court till May 12.

On May 16, Fawad, who avoided arrest by running inside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building, finally got relief after the high court barred the police from arresting him in any “undisclosed” case for two days.

Parvez Nov 04, 2023 03:17pm
How disgraceful is this.....if this is how PML-N is supposed to win. It it would make more sense for the powers who are calling the shots, to simply appoint Mr. Nawaz Sharif as the PM and save the people this farce and also save the exchequer from unnecessary waste.
