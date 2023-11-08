MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

ISLAMABAD: Finance Ministry will be opened on November 09, 2023 - on Iqbal Day, declared a public holiday – due to ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review of $ 3 billion Stand-By-Arrangement.

Sources said that a circular has been issued to this effect by the Secretary Finance which reads that secretary finance has been pleased to declare 9th of November, 2023 (a public holiday) as a working day in Finance Division in connection with the pre-scheduled meetings with the visiting IMF review mission.

The circular requests all the Additional Finance Secretaries, Heads of the Wings to ensure attendance of officers, officials in the office.

Dr Shamshad reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with IMF

Pakistan and the IMF initiated technical level discussions on the first review on November 03 and policy level talks are likely to be held from 13th November (Monday) onwards.

The caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar told the media on Monday that she is optimistic about the success of talks with the IMF on the first review while responding to questions outside the Finance Ministry. She added that talks are progressing positively as all the ministries and divisions have implemented the agreed targets and their performance is satisfactory.

Shamshad Akhtar said that she would head the policy level talks with the other members of the economic team. An official said that the financing gap may be an issue of concern for the Fund.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023