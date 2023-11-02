Dr Shamshad reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with IMF

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar reaffirmed on Thursday Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure successful completion of the Stand-by-Arrangement (SBA) and achieve the country’s economic objectives.

Dr Akhtar shared this in a meeting with the IMF review mission led by its chief Nathan Porter, a statement from the Finance Division stated.

IMF mission has arrived in Pakistan for the first review of the SBA of $3 billion.

According to details, the meeting was attended by IMF resident representative, Esther Perez Ruiz, Governor SBP Jamil Ahmad, Chairman FBR, Chairman SECP, Secretary Finance, members of IMF delegation and senior officers from Finance Division.

The interim finance minister welcomed the delegation and shared progress on the SBA.

She briefed the mission on fiscal measures being taken by the government to improve the economic situation.

The meeting also included discussion on comprehensive reforms and measures undertaken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the government’s strategies to address the circular debt issue.

According to the statement, Nathan Porter appreciated the government’s commitment to meeting the 1st quarter targets, and commended the efforts and measures taken in some critical areas. He further underscored the importance of continuation of these efforts for staying on track for economic stability of the country.

In the meeting, Akhtar expressed her appreciation for the continued support and assistance of the IMF, the Finance Division said.