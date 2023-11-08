BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
‘Promotion of eco-friendly agri technology to help combat challenges’

Press Release Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

FAISALABAD: “Promotion of eco-friendly agricultural technology will help combat challenges like smog, poor air quality index and water scarcity.”

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing Rice Field Farmers Day arranged by Water Management Research Center, University of Agriculture Faisalabad in which rice harvesting on beds with Kubota combine harvesters was demonstrated.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, was the chief guest while Government College University (GCU) Lahore former Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, and 16-member Asian Development Bank team also attended.

More than 100 Rice Farmers witnessed the technology. Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that they have to shift our farming to the modern in order to ensure food security. He said that with the depleting environment conditions, the poor air quality index is provoking many diseases. We have to take measures to promote environmental-friendly technology.

Giving briefing, WMRC Director Dr Nadeem Akbar said that it is Resource Conservation Technique in Rice Wheat Cropping System. With Kubota combine harvester, we can harvest the rice from the bottom and its remains/ stubble are chopped without extra efforts. So that, without any soil preparation, the field can be used for the wheat sowing on Zero tillage. It will also conserve the water, reduce greenhouse emission and environment-friendly.

Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Chairman PBG Prof Dr Azeem Iqbal, Prof Dr Asif Kamran, Director Farm Dr Shahid Inbe Zameer, Hall Warden Dr Muhammad Tayyib, Dr Zaheer Ahmad and others also attended.

