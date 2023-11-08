BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PFA launches inspection of fried fish points

Published 08 Nov, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched inspection of the fried fish points which have become operational with the arrival of winter season across the province.

During this campaign, the authority checked 860 friend fish points in the province and penalized 187 points on charges of poor arrangements. During the checking, the food safety team wasted more than 400 liters of rancid oil and over one maund of rotten fish.

The Authority’s spokesman said that 644 fish points were issued notices to improve their services and mend the mistakes mentioned by the food safety teams.

The teams checked 177 points in Lahore division, 92 in Faisalabad, 80 in Sahiwal, 64 in Rawalpindi and 125 points in Gujranwala division.

Similarly, 113 such points were inspected by the teams in Sargodha division, 65 in Bahawalpur, 68 in Multan and 76 in DG Khan division, said the spokesman on Tuesday.

