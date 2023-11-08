Ambassador of Hungary meets Jilani

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan Bela Fazekason Tuesday called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the duo expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory in bilateral relations.

It added that Jilani thanked Hungary for doubling the number of scholarships for Pakistani students. It further stated that the caretaker foreign minister also stated he looks forward to the visit of the Hungarian foreign minister to Pakistan on mutually-convenient dates.

