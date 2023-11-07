BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

  • Three were also injured
BR Web Desk Published November 7, 2023 Updated November 7, 2023 01:19pm

At least two policemen were martyred on Tuesday while three others injured after terrorists attacked Gas and Oil company in Drazinda area of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, Aaj News reported.

The injured have been shifted to Combined Military Hospital DI Khan.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

The attack comes after several terror attacks in the district last week. On November 3, at least five people were killed in a bomb blast in DI Khan.

The bomb exploded close to the route of a police patrol in the city. At least 21 people were also injured in the incident.

In May, 22 soldiers were injured after a security forces convoy was targeted by a motorcycle. The blast occurred near the Chehkan area on Tank Road.

When the convoy came under attack, it was going to Manza, Waziristan, from DI Khan.

Terrorist attack Dera Ismail Khan Policeman martyred

IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Nov 07, 2023 02:19pm
Whither the security establishment ?
