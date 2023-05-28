AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 28, 2023
22 soldiers injured in motorcycle bombing in DI Khan

  • The blast occurred near the Chehkan area on Tank Road
BR Web Desk Published May 28, 2023 Updated May 28, 2023 05:24pm
At least 22 soldiers were injured after a security forces convoy was targeted by a motorcycle bombing in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Saturday, Aaj News reported.

As per reports, the blast occurred near the Chehkan area on Tank Road, adding that the injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where two – out of the 22 hurt security personnel – were in critical condition.

Pakistan has been battling a fresh militancy since the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban announced their decision to end the shaky ceasefire.

When it came under attack, the convoy was going to Manza, Waziristan, from DI Khan. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces cordoned off the area following the suicide attack and started search operations.

An official statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in this regard is yet to be released.

DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani inspected the crime scene after the “terrorist attack” on the military convoy, said the KP police.

The injured security personnel included Hawaldar Tanvir, Hawaldar Zulfiqar, Lance Naik Mustafa, Sepoy Hanif, Sepoy Nawaz, Naik Liaquat, Lance Naik Faraz, Naik Shahid, Sepoy Sikandar, Mir Jafer, Ameer Asghar, Naik Azhar, Naik Musa, Sepoy Fida Hussain, Sepoy Sahib Kamal, Sepoy Kamran, Sepoy Tanzeem, Sepoy Arif, Basit Ali, Saleem, Harean, Barber Waseem and Driver Sepoy Muneeb.

The development comes days after security Forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Jani Khel, District Bannu.

According to an ISPR statement, the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists,” the ISPR said, adding resultantly two terrorists were killed.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the press release noted.

