Wheat campaign to help students to get on-field knowledge: VC UAF

Press Release Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

FAISALABAD: With certified seeds, timely sowing, weed control, balanced usage of fertilizer, efficient thresher and other technologies, the total production of wheat can be doubled in a couple of years.

This was stated by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the participants of orientation of eight-day wheat campaign being run by UAF in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture Extension Department from November 7 to November 14 in which as many as 330,000 students will visit farmers’ fields in the various villages of six divisions of Punjab.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the campaign would also help the students get first- hand knowledge of on-fields and farming community problems also. He said that in the drive, they will persuade the farmers about timely sowing, certified seeds, balanced usage of fertilizer and others in six divisions including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Gujarat.

He said that the country faced the worst wheat crisis in 1966, but in just two to three years, with the Mexi-Pak variety, it became self-sufficient. He said that 15% of wheat is lost due to outdated harvesters. If the production of the wheat remained stagnant, the country can grapple with a 10 million ton wheat shortage in a decade. He said that due to UAF drive, 90 percent sowing was completed in the month of November last year across the province, but we have to provide awareness to complete it in mid-November. He further said that the country imports food items worth 10 billion dollars, which is a matter of concern for us. He said that even now 40 percent of the people are suffering from malnutrition, to deal with it, it is essential to adopt a healthy diet and lifestyle.

He said that the university has expanded its outreach program along with introducing varieties that are resistant to climate change in order to achieve food security goals by ensuring increase in production. He said that the country's average production of wheat per acre is limited to only 32 maunds while progressive farmers are getting production up to 70 maunds per acre.

He said that like the previous year, the university was committed to reaching out to the farming community for the purpose. He said that agriculture on a scientific basis is the need of the hour for agricultural revolution by ensuring increase in per acre production. It is inevitable to bring the latest agricultural technology to the doorstep of the farmers.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director Soil Science Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Director Agri Extension Abdul Hameed, Director Agri Extension Lahore Sher Muhammad Sharawat, Dr Amir Maqsood and others spoke.

Wheat UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

