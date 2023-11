KYIV: A close advisor to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, General Valery Zaluzhny, was killed in an explosion on Monday, the military official said on Telegram.

"Under tragic circumstances, my assistant and close friend, Major Gennadiy Chastiakov, was killed... on his birthday," Zaluzhny wrote, saying that an "unknown explosive device detonated in one of his gifts."