BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine's Zelensky denies war with Russia at 'stalemate'

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky denied on Saturday that Ukraine’s war with Russia had reached a “stalemate”,...
AFP Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 07:59pm

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky denied on Saturday that Ukraine's war with Russia had reached a "stalemate", pushing back at suggestions Western leaders were lobbying for peace talks.

The sprawling frontline between the two warring sides has barely moved in almost a year, with one senior Ukrainian official warning this week that the conflict was deadlocked.

"Time has passed, people are tired... But this is not a stalemate," Zelensky told a press conference in Kyiv with EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The Ukrainian leader also rejected the idea Western countries were putting pressure on him to enter negotiations with Russia, amid reports US and EU officials had spoken to Kyiv about what such talks would entail.

"No one among our partners is pressuring us to sit down with Russia, talk to it, and give it something," he said.

With the war now in its 20th month and Ukraine struggling to gain ground in its counteroffensive, Zelensky has routinely met Western leaders in a bid to stave off fatigue with the conflict.

Zelensky said the war between Israel and Hamas had also drawn attention away from Ukraine, and said that this was "Russia's goal".

"Of course, it's clear that the war in the Middle East, this conflict, is taking away the focus," Zelensky said.

"We have already been in very difficult situations when there was almost no focus on Ukraine," he said, but added: "I am absolutely sure we will overcome this challenge."

Ukraine's backers, including the United States, have maintained they are ready to support Kyiv with military and financial support for as long as it takes to defeat Russia.

Russia Volodymyr Zelensky Russia-Ukraine war Russia invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine's Zelensky denies war with Russia at 'stalemate'

Hamas health ministry says 15 killed at Gaza UN school in Israeli strike

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Mianwali training base of PAF

FTA with GCC states making little or no headway

FBR shares collection data with IMF

Blinken to visit Turkiye after Israel, Jordan: statement

Fawad Chaudhry ‘arrested’ in Islamabad: wife

Asad Qaiser sent on judicial remand in graft case

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

Erdogan says Netanyahu 'no longer someone we can talk to'

Read more stories