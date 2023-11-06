BAFL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
European shares muted after strong week; Ryanair hits 1-month high

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 01:35pm

European shares were subdued on Monday after the benchmark index posted its biggest weekly jump since March, while Ryanair hit a one-month high following record annual profit.

The pan-European index edged up 0.1% by 0810 GMT after jumping more than 3% last week, as investors cheered a string of robust earnings and signs of an end to monetary policy tightening by major central banks.

Ryanair soared 5.8% after Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers forecast a record annual profit and promised a regular dividend pay, lifting the travel and leisure sector index up 1.3%.

Telecom Italia gained 2% on approving the 19 billion euro ($20 billion) sale of its fixed-line network to US private equity firm KKR.

Real estate stocks lead European shares to biggest weekly gain

Melrose Industries rose 3.6%, after the British aerospace supplier said its unit GKN Aerospace Engines business has signed agreement with GE Aerospace expanding long-term partnership.

Evotec dropped 2.6% after RBC downgraded the German biotech firm’s stock to “Sector perform” from “Outperform”.

