BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-04

Real estate stocks lead European shares to biggest weekly gain

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2023 06:00am

PARIS: Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 index posted its biggest weekly gain since March on Friday, supported by interest rate-sensitive real estate stocks as signs of an end to monetary policy tightening by major central banks boosted sentiment The pan-European index inched 0.2% higher, also lifted by upbeat earnings, signs of slowing inflation and falling euro area sovereign bond yields on increased bets of rate cuts in 2024. The index added 3.4% over the week.

Decisions by the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and others to leave policy unchanged have underpinned investor hopes that interest rates have peaked.

“There’s a cautious optimism that it’s the end of rate hikes, but that narrative is premature because we need to see how the data is coming up,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at GCFX Ltd.

It all depends on the inflation trajectory, Coghlan added.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel noted the central bank is on track to push inflation back down to 2% by 2025 but the “last mile” of disinflation may be the toughest, so the bank cannot yet close the door on further rate hikes.

Real estate stocks saw their biggest weekly gain since at least 2008, adding 12.2%, as a rally in government bonds brings down yields in Europe and around the world.

Automobile stocks rose 1.7% for a 6.2% weekly gain.

BMW advanced 2.0% on higher margins in its automotive segment in the third quarter, and Volvo Cars jumped 3.7% after its October sales update.

Nexi rose 6.1% on a report saying US private equity firm Silverlake is considering buying the Italian digital payment firm.

Andritz gained 6.2% after JPMorgan upgraded the Austrian industrial equipment maker to “overweight” from “neutral”, citing a strong backlog that gives visibility on next year.

Kering rose 2.9% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the French luxury group to “buy” from “hold”, saying its top brand Gucci was “significantly underappreciated” in the brokerage’s view.

European shares Bank of England ECB Real estate stocks Automobile stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Real estate stocks lead European shares to biggest weekly gain

FBR shares collection data with IMF

SBP, AMF sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

CDWP approves five projects worth Rs10bn

Elections on Feb 8, says CJP with an air of finality

Tyres, tubes of passenger cars from Japan, China: Customs values on import of over 100 types fixed

Need of NSC for change in shareholding: KES Power: Privatisation Div asked to seek advice

Country to implement ODR to check illegal immigration

Sections 111, 122 of Income Tax Ordinance: FBR cannot issue combined notice to taxpayer: IHC

APTMA sayssupports gas, RLNG pricing reforms

Dar highlights criticality of delimitations

Read more stories