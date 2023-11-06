BAFL 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Liverpool ‘calm’ despite scoring struggle in draw with Luton, says Klopp

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 01:12pm

Liverpool will not hit the panic button despite their forwards being in far from their best goalscoring form against lowly Luton Town, manager Juergen Klopp said after his team were held to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Colombian winger Luis Diaz came off the bench to rescue the Merseyside outfit, scoring an emotional 95th-minute equaliser at Kenilworth Road and dedicating it to his kidnapped father.

Liverpool dominated possession and could have won had it not been for a string of missed chances by Darwin Nunez.

But the German coach looked at the positives the Uruguayan striker showed.

“The first chance he had was really well done, great pass, first touch top and then he nails it on the crossbar,” Klopp told reporters.

“The whole team was not in a goalscoring mood today, obviously, and that’s then not helpful. But Darwin, what makes him really different is that he’s involved in pretty much everything, so that’s good. We are calm.

“Even when we should have finished better, but I don’t think our problem was really finishing. It was other things. “We should have created more and then we would have finished one or two situations off, and I would have been completely fine with winning here 1-0, I would’ve been very, very happy. But for that we should have played better.”

Liverpool boss Klopp not concerned by Nunez’s finishing

The result left Liverpool third on 24 points, three behind leaders Manchester City, while Luton inched out of the relegation zone to go 17th on six points, two off the bottom.

Liverpool next travel to Ligue 1 club Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday before hosting ninth-placed Brentford in the top-flight on Sunday.

