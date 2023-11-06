BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
BIPL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.75%)
BOP 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.13%)
DGKC 59.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.18%)
FABL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.85%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HBL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.17%)
HUBC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.29%)
MLCF 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
OGDC 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
PAEL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (9.48%)
PIOC 108.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.46%)
PPL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
PRL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.95%)
SSGC 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
TRG 72.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.19%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,466 Increased By 44.2 (0.81%)
BR30 19,000 Increased By 142.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 53,518 Increased By 394.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 17,890 Increased By 86.5 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on gold, healthcare boost; RBA meeting in focus

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 10:04am

Australian shares inched higher on Monday, helped by gains in gold and healthcare stocks, after softer-than-expected US job growth cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve might be done hiking interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 7,005.8, as of 0090 GMT, rising for a fifth consecutive session.

Investors are now awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision on Nov. 7 for further direction.

The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday after keeping them on hold at its last four meetings, as inflation proves surprisingly strong, a Reuters Poll found.

On the benchmark index, gold stocks were the top percentage gainers with a rise of 3.5%, after bullion prices firmed on Friday following weak US jobs data.

Evolution Mining surged 6.6% and Northern Star Resources jumped 3.6%.

Healthcare stocks gained 1.7%, with CSL Ltd and Sonic Healthcare up 1.8% and 0.3%, respectively. Technology stocks tracked their Wall Street peers higher and were last up 0.9%. Sector heavyweight Xero gained 0.9%, while Block’s Australian shares rose 5.9%.

Financial stocks climbed 0.5%, with the “big four” banks notching gains between 0.1% and 2.7%.

Australian shares rise over 1% on US rate relief hopes

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp rose 2.7% after the company posted a 26% jump in annual profit and said it had started a $976 million share buyback.

In corporate news, superannuation fund AustralianSuper has raised its stake in Origin Energy to 15.03% after rejecting a A$16.40 billion ($10.68 billion) bid for the power producer from the Brookfield-EIG consortium. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,148.65.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise on gold, healthcare boost; RBA meeting in focus

Intra-day update: rupee’s slide against US dollar continues

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

Polling stations: ECP mulling deploying private teachers

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll

Read more stories