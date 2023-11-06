BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Nov 06, 2023
World

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2023

NEW DELHI: Authorities in India’s smog-ridden capital New Delhi on Sunday extended an emergency schools closure by a week, with no signs of improvement in the megacity’s choking levels of pollution.

New Delhi is blanketed in acrid smog every autumn, primarily blamed on stubble burning by farmers in the neighbouring agrarian states.

The city is regularly ranked as one of the most polluted on the planet, with its annual smog blamed for hundreds of thousands of premature deaths each year.

“As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November,” Delhi state’s education minister Atishi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Secondary schools “are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” added Atishi, who uses only one name, after days of high pollution levels.

The Indian capital — which has a population of 30 million — once again ranked as the world’s most polluted city Sunday, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

Delhi state annually imposes restrictions on construction activities and orders some vehicles off roads when pollution reaches severe levels.

But critics say that governments wilfully ignore the agricultural primary source of the public health crisis.

The farmers in neighbouring states are a powerful electoral lobby and leaders have long resisted calls to impose strict fines and other punitive measures on them for their actions.

New Delhi is set to host a cricket World Cup match on Monday between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

But both teams cancelled their scheduled pre-match training sessions in recent days over health risks from the smog.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha admitted on Sunday that they have “no choice” but to play.

“We were concerned. We are trying to minimise our exposure to the outdoors as much as possible,” he told reporters.

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

