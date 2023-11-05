BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Asthmatic players skip practice, Bangladesh coach says Delhi air ‘not ideal’

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2023 04:15pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: Asthmatic Bangladesh cricketers remained indoors ahead of their World Cup clash against Sri Lanka, with coach Chandika Hathurusinghe citing the air quality in smog-shrouded New Delhi on Sunday.

Both teams had already cancelled one practice session in the build up to Monday’s match between eliminated Bangladesh and seventh-placed Sri Lanka, who have only the slimmest of chances of reaching the last four.

While the sun did peep out around noon on Sunday, the filthy air has prompted the Delhi government to extend the closure of primary schools until Nov. 10, while online learning has been suggested for other classes.

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) read an alarming 460 on Sunday and Hathurusinghe said they were trying to minimise exposing their players to such conditions ahead of the match.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is considered a danger to those with existing diseases.

“Our doctor is keeping a close eye on the players,” the Sri Lankan told reporters at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“Some of the players didn’t turn up for practice as they are asthmatic, so they stayed indoors. “Even for practice, we’re very conscious. We train what we have to train, and then go back into the dressing room. They don’t spend time outdoor unless they’re bowling or batting.”

The Indian cricket board has banned use of fireworks in post-match celebration and would hope Monday’s match, last in Delhi, gets over without any drama.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said it was monitoring the situation in New Delhi. “It’s not ideal, but we have no choice. We have to play in the condition in front of us,” Hathurusinghe said.

Fast bowlers will find it particularly difficult to produce their best in such conditions but Hathurusinghe denied it would influence Bangladesh’s team combination. “Team selection won’t depend on air quality.

It depends on the condition and the opposition and our strength,“ he said. Asked if he thought Delhi was fit to host cricket matches at this time of the year, the coach evaded a direct answer by saying he was not “a qualified person” to give a verdict.

Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka head-to-head record

Instead, he shifted his focus to the task at hand for Bangladesh, who must finish among the top eight to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

They are currently ninth in the points table. “Still the Champions Trophy (spot) is up for grabs, so we need to finish as high as possible.”

Bangladesh New Delhi Champions Trophy ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 Toxic haze blanketed New Delhi New Delhi schools shutdown Delhi’s air quality index

Comments

1000 characters

Asthmatic players skip practice, Bangladesh coach says Delhi air ‘not ideal’

Fawad Chaudhry remanded for two days in police custody

Blinken meets Abbas in surprise West Bank visit: Palestinian Authority

War with Hamas to cost Israel above $50bn

Polling concludes, counting under way in Sindh’s local govt elections

Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban: UN

Protesters oppose Biden war policy in large pro-Palestinian rally in Washington

Bangladesh arrests 8,000 opposition activists: report

Govt decides to import urea on G2G basis

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Read more stories