World

Blinken meets Abbas in surprise West Bank visit: Palestinian Authority

AFP Published November 5, 2023 Updated November 5, 2023 04:06pm

RAMALLAH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a high-security surprise visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank Sunday, meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, according to photographs released by the Palestinian Authority.

The top US diplomat met with Abbas in Ramallah as global concern grows over rising violence in the occupied territory in tandem with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since October 7.

The war erupted after Hamas group launched an attack on southern Israel that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Since the outbreak of the war, which has seen nearly 9,500 killed in Israel’s retaliatory land, air and sea assault on Gaza according to its health ministry, Blinken has made three trips to Israel and also visited numerous other Arab nations.

But this was his first trip to the occupied West Bank since October 7.

The trip was not announced in advance for security reasons and came after Blinken visited Jordan and neighbouring Israel on Friday.

Following a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Blinken “expressed concern regarding the increasing violence in the occupied West Bank and emphasised the US commitment to working with partners towards a durable and sustainable peace in the region,” according to a statement.

France FM urges ‘immediate humanitarian truce’ in Gaza war

More than 150 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers and attacks by Israeli settlers since the start of the war, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.

Blinken’s meeting with Abbas, whose secularist Fatah party is Hamas’s rival, came at a time when Washington has heaped political and military support behind Israel.

The United States has advocated that a two-state solution is the only path out of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Blinken recently said the Palestinian Authority should take control of the Gaza Strip which is currently governed by Hamas.

The United States and a number of European and Arab countries, as well as the United Nations, have stated alarm at flaring tensions in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army said Friday its forces were “operating against Hamas” notably in Jenin and Nablus, in the north of the territory it has occupied since 1967.

Blinken has advocated for “humanitarian pauses” in his tour of the Middle East, to protect civilians and ease aid deliveries in the densely populated Gaza Strip under bombardment.

He is due to travel to Ankara in Turkiye on Sunday evening.

BK Nov 05, 2023 04:25pm
No surprise, all part of US plan. Trying to create a rift among Arabs to impose divide and rule policy. Shame that the whole Muslim world is quiet in the sense that no concrete steps have been taken to get the cease fire done...only talks, no action. Shame on the ummah! And a pity that one person, who could have garnered support for Palestinians on global level and played a big role in uniting the ummah is rusting in Pakistani jail.
