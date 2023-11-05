BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Second-highest Sri Lanka cricket official quits

AFP Published 05 Nov, 2023 01:39pm

COLOMBO: A top Sri Lanka cricket official quit Sunday after the country’s sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe called for the cricket board to resign, accusing them of corruption following a record World Cup defeat Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket, Mohan de Silva, the board’s second highest ranking official, told AFP that he had sent his resignation from Australia where he had been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Sri Lanka’s humiliating 302-run World Cup thrashing by hosts India last week prompted a public outcry with Ranasinghe saying the Sri Lanka Cricket officials had no moral or ethical right to remain in office.

“They should voluntarily resign,” he said.

De Silva said he had been diagnosed during a routine medical check-up in Australia and decided to resign from his elected position on the board.

He said his medical condition was “obviously due to the stress and anxiety surrounding controversies in cricket,” adding his family had asked him to step down.

Sri Lanka were at one point 14-6 and were all out for 55, the fourth-lowest World Cup total in history, while chasing India’s 358 in Mumbai on Thursday.

Cricket World Cup: India v Sri Lanka head-to-head record

On Saturday Ranasinghe wrote to full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking for their understanding and support.

“Sri Lanka Cricket has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct, and match-fixing allegations,” Ranasinghe said in the letters, released to Sri Lankan media.

The minister was forced by the ICC to withdraw a three-member panel he had appointed last month to investigate corruption at the board after it was deemed to be political interference. Board sources said coaching staff had been called to explain the crushing defeat to India.

Sri Lanka have not won the World Cup since 1996, with Ranasinghe blaming the board for the “deterioration” of standards.

Another cabinet minister, Prasanna Ranatunga who is the brother of World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga, told parliament in August that the 1996 victory had been “the biggest curse for our cricket.”

“Money started flowing to the cricket board after 1996 and with that came those who wanted to steal,” he said.

International Cricket Council ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 Roshan Ranasinghe

Comments

1000 characters

Second-highest Sri Lanka cricket official quits

Govt decides to import urea on G2G basis

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Fawad Chaudhry remanded for two days in police custody

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

War with Hamas to cost Israel above $50bn

Bangladesh arrests 8,000 opposition activists: report

Polling underway in Sindh's local bodies elections

Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban: UN

Read more stories