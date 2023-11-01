Cricket World Cup: India v Sri Lanka head-to-head record

MUMBAI: India v Sri Lanka ODI record ahead of their World Cup group game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Match starts 0830 GMT
Last 10 meetings
17/12/2017: Visakhapatnam - India won by 8 wickets
06/07/2019: Leeds - India won by 7 wickets
18/07/2021: Colombo - India won by 7 wickets
20/07/2021: Colombo - India won by 3 wickets
23/07/2021: Colombo - Sri Lanka won by 3 wickets
10/01/2023: Guwahati - India won by 67 runs
12/01/2023: Kolkata - India won by 4 wickets
15/01/2023: Thiruvananthapuram - India won by 317 runs
12/09/2023: Colombo - India won by 41 runs
17/09/2023: Colombo - India won by 10 wickets
Overall
India wins: 98
Sri Lanka wins: 57
Tied: 1
No result: 11
