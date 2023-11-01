BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Cricket World Cup: India v Sri Lanka head-to-head record

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2023 01:56pm
Photo: AFP
MUMBAI: India v Sri Lanka ODI record ahead of their World Cup group game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Match starts 0830 GMT

Last 10 meetings

17/12/2017: Visakhapatnam - India won by 8 wickets

06/07/2019: Leeds - India won by 7 wickets

18/07/2021: Colombo - India won by 7 wickets

20/07/2021: Colombo - India won by 3 wickets

23/07/2021: Colombo - Sri Lanka won by 3 wickets

10/01/2023: Guwahati - India won by 67 runs

12/01/2023: Kolkata - India won by 4 wickets

15/01/2023: Thiruvananthapuram - India won by 317 runs

12/09/2023: Colombo - India won by 41 runs

17/09/2023: Colombo - India won by 10 wickets

Overall

India wins: 98

Sri Lanka wins: 57

Tied: 1

No result: 11

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 India v Sri Lanka ODI

