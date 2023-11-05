Court sends Asad Qaiser to jail

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser to jail in an alleged corruption case.

Police presented Qaiser before the judicial magistrate Qudratullah. The court ordered to house Qaiser, who was arrested on Friday last by Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, in prison after which the Islamabad police shifted him to Adiala jail.

The court also directed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s top anti-graft department to complete the legal requirements within a week.

During the hearing, Station House Officer (SHO) Bani Gala Police Station Ashfaq Warraich requested the court to grant judicial remand to allow ACE officials to take Qaiser into custody for further inquiry.

Qaiser’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen while arguing before the court said that Islamabad fell outside their jurisdiction of ACE Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

