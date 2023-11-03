BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
PTI’s Asad Qaiser ‘arrested’ from Islamabad residence

BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2023 Updated November 3, 2023 08:01pm

Former Speaker National Assembly and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has been arrested from his residence in Islamabad, his brother confirmed on Friday.

Qaiser’s brother said in a video statement that police and men dressed in plain clothes “took him in custody from his residence in Islamabad.”’

As per reports, the PTI leader was arrested after he was nominated in the Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi corruption case.

He would be handed over to Malakand Police after due process.

