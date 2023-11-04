BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
PDWP approves five schemes

Published 04 Nov, 2023

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes for urban development, transport, irrigation, and road sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6.741 billion.

In this connection, Planning and Development Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired a meeting on Friday. All members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Among the approved schemes were construction/rehabilitation of Jinnah Park in Jhang at the cost of Rs 868.915 million, 31.3-km carpet road from Nowshera Virkan to Hafizabad (via Nathu Siwiya, Buggay, including Khan Musalman Bypass) at the cost of Rs 800 million, procurement of snow clearance machinery and vehicles for Murree at the cost of Rs 580 million, induction of eco-friendly buses in cities of Punjab at the cost of Rs 3.367 billion and construction of gated head regulator from RD:205+000 to 283+000 of BRBD Link Canal at the cost of Rs 1.125 billion.

PDWP development schemes Iftikhar Ali Sahoo urban development

