BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.22%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.11%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.92%)
DFML 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
DGKC 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.86%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HBL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.8%)
HUBC 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.14%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.39%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.63%)
PIOC 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.63%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 53.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (4.55%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
TRG 71.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,361 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 18,684 Increased By 15.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France to host international conference for Gaza next week: diplomats

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 11:06pm

PARIS: France will host an international humanitarian conference for the civilian population in Gaza on Nov. 9 as it looks to coordinate aid for the besieged Palestinian enclave, three diplomatic sources said.

While Paris has offered its support for Israel over a deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, there has been growing concern over civilian casualties that have soared under Israel's retaliatory bombardment that has seen thousands killed, wounded and displaced in Gaza.

President Emmanuel Macron confirmed to reporters in Brittany that the conference would take place.

The conference will be at head of state, government and foreign minister level. Key regional stakeholders such as Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf Arab countries will be invited as well as the main Western and European powers. International institutions and organisations will also be present, the diplomats said.

Japan to provide $65 million additional humanitarian aid to Palestinians

The Palestinian Authority would be present, but Israel was not set to be invited, they said.

The conference will aim to mobilise financial resources with several sectors identified for emergency support based on United Nations' assessments of the immediate needs.

Re-establishing the supply of water, fuel and electricity would be one of the topics under discussion, while ensuring accountability processes to ensure aid was not diverted to Hamas.

France is sending two helicopter carriers off the coast of Gaza as it works with Israeli and Egyptian authorities to find a way to provide medical assistance to people affected by the bombings in the besieged area.

The diplomats said there would be a discussion to set up a maritime corridor to use sea lanes to ship humanitarian aid into Gaza, but also to see how ships could be used to help the wounded in Gaza.

Israel france Emmanuel Macron Gaza Hamas international humanitarian conference

Comments

1000 characters

France to host international conference for Gaza next week: diplomats

Inter-bank: rupee sustains 10th consecutive decline against US dollar

KSE-100 makes history, settles at record-high after crossing 53,000 level

SBP, Arab Monetary Fund sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances

Halt Israel’s Gaza attack to prevent regional war, Hezbollah tells US

PTI’s Asad Qaiser ‘arrested’ from Islamabad residence

At least five killed in Dera Ismail Khan blast

Ensure elections on Feb 8, SC directs govt

Open-market: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Pakistan to see its first VC fund in 7 years as Sai Venture Capital looks to raise $10mn: report

Shahid Afridi meets PCB’s Zaka Ashraf, ends days-long ‘hostility’

Read more stories