Two Palestinians killed in West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2023 12:40pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Two people were killed during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement early Friday, as fighting there continues alongside the conflict in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military told AFP in a statement that the Israel Defence Forces were “currently conducting counterterrorism activities in the area”, without elaborating.

The latest deaths in the occupied West Bank come on top of three Palestinians killed by Israeli fire on Thursday and an Israeli killed in a Palestinian shooting attack, according to first responders.

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank: health ministry

Two Palestinians were shot dead during an Israeli raid in El-Bireh near the city of Ramallah, while a third was killed in the northern town of Qalqilya, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli victim died when his car came under fire near Einav settlement in the northwest of the territory.

Around 130 Palestinians have now been killed in clashes with troops or Jewish settlers since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, according to the health ministry.

