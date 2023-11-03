BAFL 40.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.65%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.84%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
FFL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 94.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
OGDC 100.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
PAEL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.92%)
PIOC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.35%)
PPL 81.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
PRL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.05%)
TPLP 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
TRG 71.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.38%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 5,352 Decreased By -17 (-0.32%)
BR30 18,608 Decreased By -60.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 53,111 Increased By 454.5 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,790 Decreased By -125.3 (-0.7%)
Nov 03, 2023
Markets

Gold listless as traders seek direction from US jobs data

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2023 11:11am

Gold struggled for momentum on Friday, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a report on US October non-farm payrolls that could offer more clues to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

Spot gold was almost flat at $1,986.72 per ounce by 0304 GMT and US gold futures were little changed at $1,994.30.

Bullion was set to snap a three week-winning streak, having declined nearly 1% for the week so far.

Prices rose above the key $2,000-per-ounce level last week, after escalating tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven demand. “If you step back and look at what’s happened over the last few weeks, you have like a 10% rally on gold prices in 10 days.

That’s a very strong move… where you kind of need a natural pause in that trend and that’s where (gold) is at the moment,“ City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

In line with market expectations, the Fed held rates steady on Wednesday, and investors raised bets that the US central bank may have concluded rate hikes, sending the dollar and Treasury yields lower.

Market focus now shifts to US non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, which is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs last month.

The jobs report needs to deliver some surprisingly weak figures to weigh further on Treasury yields and push gold prices above the $2,000-per-ounce mark, Simpson said.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week.

Markets are now pricing in around an 80% chance that the Fed will leave rates unchanged in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Spot silver was flat at $22.74 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $922.87 and palladium climbed 1.6% to $1,116.57.

