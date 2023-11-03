BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Essential commodities: NPMC satisfied with current price trend

Naveed Butt Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the prices of essential commodities and expressed satisfaction over the stabilisation of prices of essential items.

The committee directed the relevant stakeholders to keep a vigilant eye on food prices to provide relief to the common man.

The committee met with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Thursday.

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry Awais Manzoor Sumra, chief statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the chief economist of Pakistan, representatives from all provinces, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Food Security and Industries, and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the PBS officials presented a detailed briefing while sharing price and inflation data, while representatives from Punjab, KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum on the current production and supply of wheat, sugar and other essential commodities which according to them remained satisfactory.

The minister emphasized zero-tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the provincial governments to engage their respective commissioners, deputy commissioners and magistrates to check malpractices including hoarding.

During the meeting, the PBS informed the meeting about its Decision Support Initiative in the shape of online monitoring mechanism across the country.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimising the price differential between wholesale and retail prices of essential items. The relevant stakeholders were directed to minimise this difference to maximise relief for the common man.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over the fall of CPI inflation by 450 basis points and the efforts of the government are paying dividend for the masses.

The planning minister also emphasised stakeholders to take corrective measures to keep inflation under check.

