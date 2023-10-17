BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

APP Published 17 Oct, 2023 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday asked the chief ministers to cut the prices of essential commodities and services, consequent to the substantial reduction in fuel prices.

In a major move, the government has slashed the petrol prices by Rs 40.

Prices of essential kitchen items show a slight decline

The prime minister issued the directive at federal and provincial levels, calling for the activation of a strict price control mechanism.

“All efforts should be directed towards transferring the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices to the people of Pakistan,” he wrote on social media platform, X The prime minister emphasized the strict implementation of this directive.

commodity prices Prices of essential commodities caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

