Students ordered to wear masks in smog-hit Lahore

LAHORE: Authorities ordered school children in the smog-smothered city of Lahore to wear masks during lessons starting Thursday, an effort to protect against hazardous levels of polluted air.

The Punjab state government issued the mandate after the High Court declared a “smog emergency” and asked officials to take steps to help mitigate health problems.

On Wednesday night, private and public schools sent out messages to parents via text and WhatsApp, stating that children must come to school wearing masks for a month.

“Parents whose children suffer from asthma or eye problems often stop sending their children to school. So this is a good step by the government,” said Madeeha Hassan, a secondary school teacher in the city.

Student Afshan Maqsood, 15, has had two bouts of throat infections since the beginning of October when the smog arrived. Wearing a mask is “better than being sick”, she said.