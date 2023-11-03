Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 02, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp 30-10-2023 OP-3 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 29-10-2023 Tacoma Furnace Oil B-1 Fairchem Load East Wind Success Ethanol Shipping 01-11-2023 Company B-3/B-2 Lucky Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 28-10-2023 River Agency B-4 Obe Disc Wheat Ocean Services 23-10-2023 Grande (Pvt) Ltd B-5 Uafl Dubai Disc Load Golden Shipping 30-10-2023 Container Line B-10/B-11 Chang Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 31-10-2023 Hang Agency Run Hai B-11/B-12 Magnum Disc Wheat Ocean Services 02-11-2023 Energy Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-13 Summer Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 31-10-2023 Sky Phosphate Services B-15/B-14 Sukhoor Disc Wheat Eastwind Shipping Alkhaleej Company 23-10-2023 B-16/B-17 Altus Disc Wheat North Star 24-10-2023 in Bulk International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Ashico Load Rice Ocean World 01-11-2023 Victoria Pvt. Ltd B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24/B-25 Xing Zhi Disc Sea Trade 27-10-2023 Hai Chickpeas Shipping B-25 Ocean Load Project Shippin 01-11-2023 Grand Container B-26/B-27 Ym Disc Load In Shipping 01-11-2023 Excellence Container Pvt. Ltd B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 02-11-2023 Jemima Container Pakistan Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 Seamax Disc Load Cosco Shipping 31-10-2023 Westport Container Line Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Obe Grande 02-11-2023 Disc. Wheat Ocean Services (Pvt) Ltd Seamax 02-11-2023 Disc Load Cosco Shipping Westport Container Line Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Bow Hercules 02-11-2023 D/2719 Chemical Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Hyundai 02-11-2023 D/L Container United Marine Hong Kong Agency X-Press 02-11-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bardsey Shipping Agency Kota Loceng 02-11-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Rui Ning 8 02-11-2023 D/31504 Legend Shipping General Cargo & Logistic Sea Delta 03-11-2023 D/20000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd M.T Mardan 03-11-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Gulf Barakah 03-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd Express 03-11-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Argentina Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Cosco 03-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Thailand Line Pakistan Onyx 1 03-11-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency X-Press 03-11-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Phoenix Shipping Agency Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Gsl Elizabeth 02-11-2023 Container Ship - Safeen Prime 02-11-2023 Container Ship - M.T Shalamar 02-11-2023 Tanker - Ren Jian 25 02-11-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Sea Oct. 30, 2023 Mohammed Service MW-2 Discovery Wheat North Star Oct. 30, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Kenzen Coal East Wind Oct. 31, 2023 PIBT Proto Coal Alpine Nov. 01, 2023 Leone ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Europa Coal Alpine Nov. 01, 2023 Bay ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Khairpur Mogas Alpine Oct. 31, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP AAI Wheat Bulk Nov. 01, 2023 Evolution Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Milaha LNG GSA Nov. 01, 2023 Ras Laffan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroute Oasis Chemicals Alpine Oct. 31, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= X-Press Bardsey Container GAC Nov. 02, 2023 Lisa Container GAC -do- MSC Tianping Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Chemroute Oasis Chemicals Alpine Nov. 02, 2023 Kenzen Coal East Wind -do- Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Donata Container MSC PAK Nov. 02, 2023 Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine -do- PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine -do- Energy Achilles Gasoline Alpine -do- Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Mega-I Palm oil Alpine -do- ScPigasus Palm oil Alpine -do- Southern Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do- Bellini Gasoline Alpine -do- Hafnia Prestige Gas oil GAC -do- Hoanh Son Caola Alpine -do- Planet Seed Limbra LPG M. International -do- Sun Flower Rice Asia Marine -do- Pan Fortune Steel Coil GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Onyx-1 Container GAC Nov. 02, 2023 APL Southampton Container GAC -do- Al-Safat Container Hapag Lloyd Nov. 03, 2023 =============================================================================

