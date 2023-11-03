BAFL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
Nov 03, 2023
Markets Print 2023-11-03

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2023 06:11am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 02, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp      30-10-2023
OP-3              Maersk         Load           Trans Maritime     29-10-2023
                  Tacoma         Furnace Oil
B-1               Fairchem       Load           East Wind
                  Success        Ethanol        Shipping           01-11-2023
                                                Company
B-3/B-2           Lucky          Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      28-10-2023
                  River                         Agency
B-4               Obe            Disc Wheat     Ocean Services     23-10-2023
                  Grande                        (Pvt) Ltd
B-5               Uafl Dubai     Disc Load      Golden Shipping    30-10-2023
                                 Container      Line
B-10/B-11         Chang          Disc DAP       Bulk Shipping      31-10-2023
                  Hang                          Agency
                  Run Hai
B-11/B-12         Magnum         Disc Wheat     Ocean Services     02-11-2023
                  Energy                        Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-13         Summer         Disc Rock      WMA Shipcare       31-10-2023
                  Sky            Phosphate      Services
B-15/B-14         Sukhoor        Disc Wheat     Eastwind Shipping
                  Alkhaleej                     Company            23-10-2023
B-16/B-17         Altus          Disc Wheat     North Star         24-10-2023
                                 in Bulk        International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Ashico         Load Rice      Ocean World        01-11-2023
                  Victoria                      Pvt. Ltd
B-21              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25         Xing Zhi       Disc           Sea Trade          27-10-2023
                  Hai            Chickpeas      Shipping
B-25              Ocean          Load           Project Shippin    01-11-2023
                  Grand          Container
B-26/B-27         Ym             Disc Load      In Shipping        01-11-2023
                  Excellence     Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29         Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agency         02-11-2023
                  Jemima         Container      Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           Seamax         Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     31-10-2023
                  Westport       Container      Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Obe Grande        02-11-2023     Disc. Wheat                   Ocean Services
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Seamax            02-11-2023     Disc Load                     Cosco Shipping
Westport                         Container                      Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Hercules      02-11-2023     D/2719 Chemical                 Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai           02-11-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Hong Kong                                                              Agency
X-Press           02-11-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Bardsey                                                       Shipping Agency
Kota Loceng       02-11-2023     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Rui Ning 8        02-11-2023     D/31504                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                     & Logistic
Sea Delta         03-11-2023     D/20000                        Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                   Services Pvt. Ltd
M.T Mardan        03-11-2023     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Gulf Barakah      03-11-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Express           03-11-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Argentina                                                   Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Cosco             03-11-2023     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Thailand                                                        Line Pakistan
Onyx 1            03-11-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                                       Agency
X-Press           03-11-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Phoenix                                                       Shipping Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Gsl
Elizabeth         02-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Safeen Prime      02-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
M.T Shalamar      02-11-2023     Tanker                                     -
Ren Jian 25       02-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Cement         Crystal Sea     Oct. 30, 2023
                  Mohammed                      Service
MW-2              Discovery      Wheat          North Star      Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Kenzen         Coal           East Wind       Oct. 31, 2023
PIBT              Proto          Coal           Alpine          Nov. 01, 2023
                  Leone
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Europa         Coal           Alpine          Nov. 01, 2023
                  Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Khairpur       Mogas          Alpine          Oct. 31, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               AAI            Wheat          Bulk            Nov. 01, 2023
                  Evolution                     Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Milaha         LNG            GSA             Nov. 01, 2023
                  Ras Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroute
Oasis             Chemicals      Alpine                         Oct. 31, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
X-Press
Bardsey           Container      GAC                            Nov. 02, 2023
Lisa              Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Tianping      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chemroute
Oasis             Chemicals      Alpine                         Nov. 02, 2023
Kenzen            Coal           East Wind                               -do-
Khairpur          Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Donata        Container      MSC PAK                        Nov. 02, 2023
Nakhal Silver     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
PVT Flora         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Energy
Achilles          Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Asia Inspire      Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Mega-I            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
ScPigasus         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Southern
Wolf              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Bellini           Gasoline       Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia
Prestige          Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Hoanh Son         Caola          Alpine                                  -do-
Planet            Seed
Limbra            LPG            M. International                        -do-
Sun Flower        Rice           Asia Marine                             -do-
Pan Fortune       Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Onyx-1            Container      GAC                            Nov. 02, 2023
APL
Southampton       Container      GAC                                     -do-
Al-Safat          Container      Hapag Lloyd                    Nov. 03, 2023
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

