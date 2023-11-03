KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 02, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp 30-10-2023
OP-3 Maersk Load Trans Maritime 29-10-2023
Tacoma Furnace Oil
B-1 Fairchem Load East Wind
Success Ethanol Shipping 01-11-2023
Company
B-3/B-2 Lucky Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 28-10-2023
River Agency
B-4 Obe Disc Wheat Ocean Services 23-10-2023
Grande (Pvt) Ltd
B-5 Uafl Dubai Disc Load Golden Shipping 30-10-2023
Container Line
B-10/B-11 Chang Disc DAP Bulk Shipping 31-10-2023
Hang Agency
Run Hai
B-11/B-12 Magnum Disc Wheat Ocean Services 02-11-2023
Energy Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-13 Summer Disc Rock WMA Shipcare 31-10-2023
Sky Phosphate Services
B-15/B-14 Sukhoor Disc Wheat Eastwind Shipping
Alkhaleej Company 23-10-2023
B-16/B-17 Altus Disc Wheat North Star 24-10-2023
in Bulk International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Ashico Load Rice Ocean World 01-11-2023
Victoria Pvt. Ltd
B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25 Xing Zhi Disc Sea Trade 27-10-2023
Hai Chickpeas Shipping
B-25 Ocean Load Project Shippin 01-11-2023
Grand Container
B-26/B-27 Ym Disc Load In Shipping 01-11-2023
Excellence Container Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 02-11-2023
Jemima Container Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4 Seamax Disc Load Cosco Shipping 31-10-2023
Westport Container Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Obe Grande 02-11-2023 Disc. Wheat Ocean Services
(Pvt) Ltd
Seamax 02-11-2023 Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Westport Container Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Hercules 02-11-2023 D/2719 Chemical Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai 02-11-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Hong Kong Agency
X-Press 02-11-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Shipping Agency
Kota Loceng 02-11-2023 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Rui Ning 8 02-11-2023 D/31504 Legend Shipping
General Cargo & Logistic
Sea Delta 03-11-2023 D/20000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services Pvt. Ltd
M.T Mardan 03-11-2023 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Gulf Barakah 03-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Express 03-11-2023 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Argentina Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Cosco 03-11-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Thailand Line Pakistan
Onyx 1 03-11-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency
X-Press 03-11-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Phoenix Shipping Agency
Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Gsl
Elizabeth 02-11-2023 Container Ship -
Safeen Prime 02-11-2023 Container Ship -
M.T Shalamar 02-11-2023 Tanker -
Ren Jian 25 02-11-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Sea Oct. 30, 2023
Mohammed Service
MW-2 Discovery Wheat North Star Oct. 30, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Kenzen Coal East Wind Oct. 31, 2023
PIBT Proto Coal Alpine Nov. 01, 2023
Leone
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Europa Coal Alpine Nov. 01, 2023
Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Khairpur Mogas Alpine Oct. 31, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP AAI Wheat Bulk Nov. 01, 2023
Evolution Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Milaha LNG GSA Nov. 01, 2023
Ras Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Chemroute
Oasis Chemicals Alpine Oct. 31, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
X-Press
Bardsey Container GAC Nov. 02, 2023
Lisa Container GAC -do-
MSC Tianping Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chemroute
Oasis Chemicals Alpine Nov. 02, 2023
Kenzen Coal East Wind -do-
Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Donata Container MSC PAK Nov. 02, 2023
Nakhal Silver Palm oil Alpine -do-
PVT Flora Chemicals Alpine -do-
Energy
Achilles Gasoline Alpine -do-
Asia Inspire Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Mega-I Palm oil Alpine -do-
ScPigasus Palm oil Alpine -do-
Southern
Wolf Palm oil Alpine -do-
Bellini Gasoline Alpine -do-
Hafnia
Prestige Gas oil GAC -do-
Hoanh Son Caola Alpine -do-
Planet Seed
Limbra LPG M. International -do-
Sun Flower Rice Asia Marine -do-
Pan Fortune Steel Coil GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Onyx-1 Container GAC Nov. 02, 2023
APL
Southampton Container GAC -do-
Al-Safat Container Hapag Lloyd Nov. 03, 2023
=============================================================================
