Oct 29, 2023
2023-10-29

No sell-off will be allowed in the name of IMF terms: PPP

Naveed Butt Published 29 Oct, 2023 03:25am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would not allow the caretaker government to privatise the government entities in the name of conditionalities of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Capitalist mafia in Pakistan is deliberately destroying institutions by playing the role of facilitator. A national institution like PIA is being humiliated in the eyes of the people by shutting off the fuel. Pro-privatisation elements of national institutions like PIA, Civil Aviation, Railways, Pakistan Post, Discos, Sui Gas, OGDCL and Pakistan Steel do not want to sell but to buy,” PPP leaders and member of Central Executive Committee Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad and Syed Sibt ul Hassan Bukhari expressed these views while addressing a meeting of various organisations of labourers and traders unions.

Govt’s sell-off agenda attracts World Bank’s attention

Addressing the participants, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said that the proposed government plans for privatisation and outsourcing of national institutions are very concerning. He said that the nation should be told that before this the privatisation about Karachi Electric, PTCL and government banks benefited the people and the national treasury.

He asked which institution developed in Pakistan after privatisation.

He said that during its rule, PPP gave jobs to the people, restored and regularised employees, increased salaries and pensions, made workers share in government institutions and factories, gave privileges to the salaried and working class and for their protection. for this purpose, the PPP made legislation in the Parliament. Today, the working and salaried class of Pakistan is going through the most difficult period in history, he said.

On this occasion, a 20-member action committee consisting of trade union leaders was formed under the leadership of Tariq Chaudhry to contact the employees of the relevant institutions and prepare an action plan.

