Lawmakers condemn Israel’s atrocities on Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Law-makers from both sides of the aisle in the upper house of Parliament joined hands on Wednesday to unanimously extend full solidarity and support with the oppressed Palestinians while denouncing the “double standards and hypocrisy of those who are supporting Israel, as they are partners in crime since they also oppose an immediate ceasefire in beleaguered Gaza.”

“Since the holocaust of the 2nd World War, no state has committed such mass killings, carnage and war crimes with such an unprecedented barbarity and brutality,” read a unanimous resolution passed by the house on the last day of Senate session, in strong condemnation of Israel’s atrocities on the people of Gaza.

Through the resolution, the Senate strongly condemned the Israeli crimes against humanity and state terrorism being perpetrated against the innocent children, women and men of Palestine, living in the occupied strip of Gaza, the “world’s biggest open prison.”

According to the document, the Senate, reflects the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and takes pride in Pakistan’s consistent commitment to the just cause of Palestine.

“Since such a policy which was first enunciated by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, there can, therefore, be no wavering from Pakistan’s principled policy based on supporting the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Palestine and their right to an independent state of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.”

The house demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the Israel blockade of Gaza, full access of Gaza to all international humanitarian organisations so that relief supplies, medicines, food and water can be supplied to the beleaguered citizens of Gaza and further demands an end to Israeli aggression and occupation and termination forthwith of all Israeli activities aimed at desecration of Holy places of Muslim Ummah.

Ishaq Dar, in his capacity as Leader of the House in Senate, presented the resolution that was jointly moved by several lawmakers from different political parties.

Winding up the debate in the house, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said, Israel has unleashed an unprecedented wave of terror against Palestinians since October 7. He cited the estimates by the United Nations suggesting that about 8,500 Palestinians have been martyred including 3,500 children. He said Israel has also expanded its attacks beyond Gaza to West Bank.

The caretaker foreign minister said Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar held a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. It is because of the efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia that an extraordinary session of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) was held in Jeddah which demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians forthwith, release of prisoners and the revival of peace process at the earliest, he added.

In the 332nd Senate session that commenced last Friday and prorogued on Wednesday, several legislators, regardless of their political affiliations, spoke in strong condemnation of Israel’s aggression on the people of Gaza. The senators also lambasted the silence of the Muslim states and western powers against Israel’s brutalities in Gaza. They demanded an immediate end to Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza and immediate provision of humanitarian aid to the victims.

