BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 01, 2023). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2023 03:15am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 01, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 52,342.64
High:                      52,451.21
Low:                       52,075.16
Net Change:                   422.37
Volume (000):                258,255
Value (000):              12,240,091
Makt Cap (000)         1,751,852,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,900.62
NET CH                    (+) 215.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,576.06
NET CH                     (+) 59.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,527.01
NET CH                     (+) 71.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,609.86
NET CH                    (+) 247.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,784.96
NET CH                     (+) 25.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,568.63
NET CH                     (+) 46.70
------------------------------------
As on:              01-November-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

