Markets Print 2023-11-02
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 01, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 52,342.64
High: 52,451.21
Low: 52,075.16
Net Change: 422.37
Volume (000): 258,255
Value (000): 12,240,091
Makt Cap (000) 1,751,852,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,900.62
NET CH (+) 215.12
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,576.06
NET CH (+) 59.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,527.01
NET CH (+) 71.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,609.86
NET CH (+) 247.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,784.96
NET CH (+) 25.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,568.63
NET CH (+) 46.70
------------------------------------
As on: 01-November-2023
====================================
