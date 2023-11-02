KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 01, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 52,342.64 High: 52,451.21 Low: 52,075.16 Net Change: 422.37 Volume (000): 258,255 Value (000): 12,240,091 Makt Cap (000) 1,751,852,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,900.62 NET CH (+) 215.12 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,576.06 NET CH (+) 59.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,527.01 NET CH (+) 71.57 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,609.86 NET CH (+) 247.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,784.96 NET CH (+) 25.46 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,568.63 NET CH (+) 46.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-November-2023 ====================================

