BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains another 422 points as bull-run continues

BR Web Desk Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 08:06pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) enjoyed another upbeat session on Wednesday as the KSE-100 Index rose by 422 points amid hopes that Pakistan will meet targets of the first review of IMF’s $3 billion Stand-by-Arrangement (SBA).

At close, the benchmark index settled at 52,342.64, up by 422.37 points or 0.81%.

“This aforesaid momentum can be attributed to the crucial talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scheduled to begin Thursday for the 1st review of the IMF’s Stand By Arrangement, which could lead to the release of a $700 million tranche,” brokerage house Topline Securities said.

During the day, HUBC, POL, ILP, HBL & SYS contributed positively as they added 192 points. On the other hand, some stocks like ENGRO, PSEL and SHEL experienced profit-taking, resulting in a combined loss of 63 points, it added.

Another brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities said equities remained bullish amid good volumes across the board on expectations on asset class shift from fixed income to equities asset class after recent gradual decline in oil prices in the international market.

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee maintained its downward trajectory against the US dollar for the eighth consecutive session as it depreciated 0.42% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency settled at 282.65, a decrease of Rs1.18.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 526.46 million from 455.33 million a session before.

The value of shares increased to Rs16.5 billion from Rs15.6 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK remained the volume leader with 75.7 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 68.3.5 million shares and Pak Refinery with 55 million shares.

Shares of 353 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 216 registered an increase, 119 recorded a fall, while 18 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index kse-100 Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 gains another 422 points as bull-run continues

Senate passes resolution calling for immediate ceasefire of Israeli aggression in Gaza

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Inter-bank: rupee registers eighth consecutive decline against US dollar

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Zhob IBO: ISPR

Open-market: rupee extends downtrend against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates on its products

New gas tariff to be effective from November 1: clarifies PD

Read more stories