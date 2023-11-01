POL products’ prices kept unchanged

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker government Tuesday announced to maintain the prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) for first half of November.

Minister for Energy already informed the media person after a media talk that although Pak rupee is strengthened against US dollar, however oil prices in international market gone up due to Israel-Hamas war.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol is Rs283.38 per litre and Rs303.18 per litre for HSD.

The rates will remain in place till November 15. However, the government decided to cut the prices of light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs3.40 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs3.82 per litre for the next fortnight.

After the reduction, the rate of kerosene oil has dropped to Rs211.03 per litre and light diesel oil Rs189.46 per litre. The interim government is charging zero general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products while the rate of petroleum levy (PL) on petrol is Rs60 per litre and HSD Rs 55 per litre.

