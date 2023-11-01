BAFL 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
DGKC 53.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
FABL 24.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FCCL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
FFL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
HBL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.47%)
OGDC 100.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
PAEL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.75%)
PIOC 103.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.79%)
PPL 81.11 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
PRL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
TRG 69.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.04%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By 55.5 (1.06%)
BR30 18,262 Increased By 121.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-01

POL products’ prices kept unchanged

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2023 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker government Tuesday announced to maintain the prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) for first half of November.

Minister for Energy already informed the media person after a media talk that although Pak rupee is strengthened against US dollar, however oil prices in international market gone up due to Israel-Hamas war.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol is Rs283.38 per litre and Rs303.18 per litre for HSD.

The rates will remain in place till November 15. However, the government decided to cut the prices of light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs3.40 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs3.82 per litre for the next fortnight.

After the reduction, the rate of kerosene oil has dropped to Rs211.03 per litre and light diesel oil Rs189.46 per litre. The interim government is charging zero general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products while the rate of petroleum levy (PL) on petrol is Rs60 per litre and HSD Rs 55 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Oil prices HSD petroleum levy POL products POL products prices caretaker government

Comments

1000 characters

POL products’ prices kept unchanged

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Undocumented immigrants expulsion starts Thursday

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

NAB cases: SC bars ACs from giving final verdicts

Punjab and KPK budgets: Fresh approvals constitute violation of Constitution: PPP

Read more stories