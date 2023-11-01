Punjab and KPK budgets: Fresh approvals constitute violation of Constitution: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani Tuesday said the fresh budget approvals accorded by the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in glaring violation of the Constitution.

He warned that the country would plunge into biggest crisis if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fails to hold the general elections in January or February. It would render half of the upper house of the Parliament dysfunctional on March 12, he added.

The caretaker governments, in the light of Article 126(1) of the constitution, can only approve the budget once for a four-month period, he said on the floor of the house in Senate session on Tuesday. “The Punjab caretaker government approved four-month budget in June—from June to October—they have again approved the budget from October to February—Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government too is indulged in the same practice — of approving budgets. This is a glaring violation of the constitution,” the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator said.

Rabbani demanded of the ECP to immediately announce holding the general elections in the coming January or February.

Addressing Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Rabbani argued, “Biggest crises will arise.... Half the Senate will not be there— your term is expiring as Chairman — there will be no chairman— the term of deputy chairman is expiring – there will be no deputy chairman— so the house will be without a chairman or a deputy chairman and Senate will become totally dysfunctional.”

He added, “These constitutional crises will continue to arise unless ECP holds the general elections.”

Earlier on Monday, Punjab caretaker government approved four-month “surplus” budget of Rs 2.08 trillion. Last week, KP caretaker government approved four-month budget of Rs 529 billion.

Article 126(1) provides that at any time when the provincial assembly stands dissolved, the provincial government may authorise expenditure from the Provincial Consolidated Fund in respect of the estimated expenditure for a period not exceeding four months in any financial year.

The caretaker governments are in place in Punjab and KP since January 14 and January 18 this year, respectively.

Meanwhile, the house continued debate on Israel’s ongoing aggression on the people of Gaza in Palestine.

Participating in the discussion, lawmakers including Gurdeep Singh, Sherry Rehman, Dilawar Khan, Quratulain Marri, Fida Muhammad Khan, Moulvi Faiz Muhammad, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Mohsin Aziz, Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Abida Muhammad Azeem, Mian Raza Rabbani and others spoke in strong condemnation of Israel’s aggression on the people of Gaza.

The senators also lambasted the silence of the Muslim states and western powers against Israel’s brutalities in Gaza. They demanded an immediate end to Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza and immediate provision of humanitarian aid to the victims. The house was adjourned till Wednesday (Nov 1).

