BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.35%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (8.16%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.47%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 36.24 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
OGDC 100.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
PAEL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.73%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 105.51 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.04%)
PPL 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
PRL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.64%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.64%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,334 Increased By 46.8 (0.89%)
BR30 18,505 Increased By 242.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 52,343 Increased By 422.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,904 Increased By 121.9 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

In order to attract butterflies, we need to build a garden

Osama Rizvi Published 01 Nov, 2023 04:30pm

In the intricate dance of global economics, metaphors often serve as guiding lights, illuminating complex concepts with poetic simplicity. One such metaphor, “If you build a beautiful garden, the butterflies will come” offers a profound lens through which we can view the dynamics of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and economic development.

This metaphor is particularly resonant when applied to Pakistan, a nation striving to enhance its economic landscape to attract and retain foreign investments.

Shamshad urges OICCI to help boost FDI inflows

Historical data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) paints a vivid picture:

Global FDI experienced a decline of 12% in 2022, with developed economies facing a significant drop. However, developing countries, including Pakistan, saw varied impacts. Pakistan, with its strategic location and burgeoning market, has the potential to attract more FDI, yet it faces challenges similar to other developing nations in creating an environment conducive to sustained investment.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) data, Pakistan received $1.456 billion in FDI from July to June 2023, which is $480 million lower than the $1.936 billion received in the previous fiscal year (FY22).

Furthermore, FDI dropped by 58 percent year-on-year to $114 million in June 2023, compared to $271 million in June 2022. The data also shows that FDI inflows decreased by 21 percent to $2.13 billion, while outflows decreased by 11 percent to $676 million. These figures underscore the challenges Pakistan faces in maintaining consistent FDI inflows.

The World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index provides empirical evidence of the relationship between a country’s business environment and its ability to attract and retain FDI. Countries like Rwanda and Georgia, which have made significant strides in their business-friendly reforms, have seen increased FDI and GDP growth.

Pakistan, aiming to follow a similar trajectory, has been working on improving its business climate. However, it must navigate unique challenges such as political stability, infrastructure needs, and regulatory reforms to truly harness the potential of FDI.

SAPM says steps being taken to boost FDI inflows

Clayton M. Christensen’s ‘Prosperity Paradox’ highlights the importance of the nature of investments and the strategies employed by recipient countries. Pakistan’s approach to attracting FDI should focus on sustainable, long-term growth rather than short-term gains. This means prioritising sectors that offer the most significant potential for economic impact and job creation, such as technology, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

The UNCTAD World Investment Report 2023 further emphasizes the challenges faced by developing countries in attracting sustainable investments. Pakistan, for instance, must address the cost of capital and infrastructural deficits to become more attractive for investments in key sectors like renewable energy.

The report’s proposal for a Global Action Compact for Investment in Sustainable Energy for All is particularly relevant for Pakistan, highlighting the need for national and international policy coordination, financing mechanisms, and sustainable finance markets.

Export of services, inward FDI flows: IT sector’s share likely to expand

Infrastructure, governance, and education form the bedrock of Pakistan’s economic garden. The country’s efforts in infrastructural development, particularly in energy and transport, and improvements in governance and education systems, will play a crucial role in attracting foreign investors.

However, the journey doesn’t end here. As the global economic landscape evolves, Pakistan must remain agile, adapting to shifts and recalibrating its strategies to ensure a bespoke approach that resonates with its unique socio-economic fabric.

Moreover, Pakistan’s geographical position, bordering the economic giants of China and India, offers a strategic advantage in attracting FDI.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, is a prime example of how infrastructure and connectivity projects can boost FDI. However, to maximize these investments, Pakistan needs to ensure that these projects are integrated into the broader economic framework, contributing to sustainable development and industrial growth.

Source: Macrotrends.net
Source: Macrotrends.net

In conclusion, as we stand at the crossroads of a new economic era, the garden-butterfly metaphor offers more than just poetic allure; it encapsulates a fundamental economic truth. As Pakistan navigates the complex landscape of global economics, the focus must shift from merely attracting butterflies to cultivating a garden that fosters growth, innovation, and sustainability.

For in the grand tapestry of global economics, it’s not the allure of the butterflies that matters, but the vitality of the gardens they choose to call home.

And as history has shown, gardens that are nurtured with care, foresight, and strategy not only attract but also sustain life, ensuring prosperity for generations to come.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Osama Rizvi

The writer is an international energy and economic analyst. He works at Primary Vision Network — a US-based market intelligence and consultancy firm

IMF China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) UNCTAD State Bank of Pakistan Foreign Direct Investment

Comments

1000 characters
KU Nov 01, 2023 05:14pm
Absolutely right and spot on suggestions. But tragedy and opportunity cost is our fate. Nothing will change as long as the heist-mafia is around. Please don't mention garden, we already have lots of flowers for fools.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

In order to attract butterflies, we need to build a garden

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strike on Gaza camp ‘in strongest terms’

104,000 undocumented Afghans returned to Afghanistan through Torkham border: Pakistan official

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 26.9% in October

Inter-bank: rupee registers eighth consecutive decline against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

New gas tariff to be effective from November 1: clarifies PD

Automakers in Pakistan announce temporary shutdowns as economic woes bite

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Supreme Court says it wants to know name of ‘mastermind’ behind Faizabad sit-in

Govt appears confident ahead of SBA talks

Read more stories