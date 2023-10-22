BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-22

SAPM says steps being taken to boost FDI inflows

APP Published 22 Oct, 2023 03:20am

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Investment Muhammad Tahir Javed Saturday stressed the need for organising more and more international standard exhibitions in Pakistan to attract direct foreign investment in the country.

Talking to the media after visiting the 77th edition of Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Exhibition and International Building & Construction Industry Exhibition at Expo Centre here, he said that all possible measures were being taken to increase foreign investment in the country.

The SAPM acknowledged the importance of the furniture industry, and expressed his optimism that foreign exchange could be earned by exporting furniture to other countries. He said that the government would provide all possible support to industrialist and business community for their revival as the authorities were committed to increasing exports of the country.

SAPM FDI Muhammad Tahir Javed

