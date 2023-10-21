Joint statement issued: Pakistan, China reiterate resolve to move forward together

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reiterated the resolve to move forward together on the path of development, and accelerate the building of an even closer Pak-China community with a shared future in the new era.

In a joint statement, after completion of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s visit to China, the two sides reaffirmed their support for each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

During the visit, the two sides signed 20 agreements and MoUs, covering cooperation on the BRI, infrastructure, mining, industry, green and low-carbon development, health, space cooperation, digital economy, development cooperation and export of agricultural products to China.

Both the countries reaffirmed that mutual trust remains at the core of China-Pakistan relationship.

They agreed that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron brothers and friendship between the two countries is time-tested and unbreakable.

The joint statement further stated that the two sides recognized that the Belt and Road Initiative is a strong driver of world economic growth, provides a platform for international economic cooperation, opens up space for common development around the globe and has become a widely welcomed international public good as well as an important practice in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Both the sides agreed to work more closely together on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and usher in a bright future of peace, development and win-win cooperation.

The two sides recognized that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as a pioneering project of the BRI, has yielded fruitful outcomes in the 10 years since its inception and has now entered a new stage of high-quality development.

Both the countries also reaffirmed the resolve to jointly build a growth corridor, a livelihood-enhancing corridor, an innovation corridor, a green corridor and an open corridor, and continue to build CPEC into an exemplary project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Recognizing the significance of Gwadar Port as an important node in cross-regional connectivity, the two sides agreed to speed up development of the Port and its auxiliary projects.

The two sides reviewed with satisfaction the progress of the desalination plant, the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA), the Pak-China Friendship Hospital and other projects. Both the sides reiterated their resolve to make Gwadar a high-quality port, a regional trade hub and a connectivity node.

Recognizing that the ML-1 upgradation is an important project under the CPEC framework and is of great significance to Pakistan’s social and economic development, the two sides agreed to carry out the common understanding of the leaders of the two countries to implement the project at an early date.

The two sides reviewed with satisfaction the important progress made in the preliminary work of the Karakoram Highway (Raikot-Thakot section) realignment project and agreed to fast track its implementation.

They affirmed their resolve to further move forward to launch preparatory work for D.I. Khan-Zhob Road Project to build momentum towards enhancing connectivity and socio-economic development of Pakistan, under CPEC.

They also agreed to actively promote the implementation of the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation to support Pakistan’s industrialization, and encourage Chinese companies to set up manufacturing facilities in Pakistan.

The two sides reiterated that CPEC is an open and inclusive platform for win-win cooperation, and welcome third parties to benefit from investments in CPEC cooperation priority areas such as industry, agriculture, ICT, science and technology.

Both the sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the mining industry, including in the fields of geological survey, joint research on geology and minerals, training of talent, and planning of mining industrial parks.

Under Agricultural cooperation, they agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as crop cultivation, prevention and control of animal and plant diseases, agricultural mechanization, exchange of agricultural technology, and trade in agricultural products.

They acknowledged the recent momentum for increase in business exchanges between the two countries and further resolved to facilitate B2B exchanges. Both the sides also agreed to make efforts to enhance the level of bilateral people-to-people exchanges and facilitation.

The two sides announced that the Khunjerab pass would function all year round and agreed to step up the infrastructure construction and management of the Khunjerab pass and improve its passage conditions.

They expressed satisfaction with the progress of cooperation on currency swap agreement and Renminbi settlement and clearing, and agreed to further strengthen financial and banking cooperation. Pakistani side thanked China’s valuable support for its financial sector.

The two sides agreed to further enhance counter-terrorism cooperation to promote world peace and security.

In tourism sector, they agreed to continue to strengthen the exchanges between the two countries.

On Afghanistan issue, both the sides agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on the issue of Afghanistan and jointly uphold regional peace and stability.

The Pakistani side appreciated China’s assistance for Pakistan’s post-flood reconstruction and recovery.

China will continue to support Pakistan in improving people’s livelihood and post-disaster reconstruction, with priority to implementing effective livelihood assistance projects, to deliver social and economic benefits, especially to the most affected and vulnerable people, in line with the concept of shared prosperity.

For promotion of Pakistan’s exports, China said it welcomes more high-quality Pakistani products and more qualified Pakistani enterprises to enter the Chinese market.

On Kashmir issue, the Chinese side reiterated that Kashmir is a long-standing dispute left from history that should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Expressing satisfaction with the close cooperation, trust and communication between the armed forces of the two countries, the two sides agreed to maintain high-level mil-to-mil visits and exchanges and deepen cooperation in areas of training, joint exercises and military technology.

Over the Palestine crisis, the two sides expressed deep concerns on the current escalation of tensions and violence between Palestine and Israel and called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities and every possible effort to protect civilians and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Both the sides reiterated that the fundamental way out of the conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.